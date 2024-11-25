Sports

Jannik Sinner leads Italy to second consecutive Davis Cup title

Italy beats the Netherlands in the finals to claim its second Davis Cup title in a row

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024


World number one Jannik Sinner ends the 2024 season in style by winning the Davis Cup title for Italy.

According to Associated Press, the 23-year-old claimed a 7-6 (2), 6-2 victory over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands to win the second consecutive title for the national team on Sunday, November 24, 2024, in Malaga, Spain.

Sinner, after sealing a 2-0 triumph for Italy over the Netherlands, expressed, “Coming back as defending champions and winning again, it’s one of the best feelings I think for all of us. We are very happy to lift this trophy and, of course, also to go into the preseason with a bunch of confidence boosts.”

The Italian tennis player had an eventful and dream year that featured a 73-6 record and eight individual titles, including two Grand Slams, and the ATP Finals day before the Davis Cup Finals.

Sinner said, “It has been an amazing year. I'm very proud of the whole team. There is a lot of work behind it, and I'm very happy to hold this trophy again. It was a very difficult day today because anything can happen."

Meanwhile, Griekspoor said, “Jannik in this kind of form, this kind of shape, this kind of confidence, he’s incredibly tough to beat.”

Furthermore, Sinner also became the first tennis player to end the season without a straight-set loss since Roger Federer in 2005. 

