Max Verstappen calls out McLaren’s Zak Brown after winning F1 title

Max Verstappen has taken a brutal dig at McLaren CEO Zak Brown after becoming a four-time world champion.
On Sunday, the Red Bull driver finished ahead of Lando Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. It is the Dutchman’s fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship as he continues to dominate Formula 1.
During a chat with Sky Sports post-race, the world champion had some salty remarks for Zak.
Earlier this year, Zak said that Max’s champion’s success was mainly thanks to the car provided to him by Red Bull during a conversation on the Beyond the Grid podcast.
He said, “As great as Max is, and he’s one of the best ever, I don’t think Max wins the world championship today in any other car, other than the Red Bull."
When McLaren CEO congratulated him, Max pointed out that Zak (and his driver Lando Norris) had "pushed us all the way" in the title race.
The boss of the motorsport team replied. "We did but you earned it. Four world championships. Now you beat my [three-time world champion, Ayrton] Senna!"
Max gave a brutal response, "Like you said before I could only win it in the fastest car, but this year is a little different."
Notably, after winning the 2024 world championship, he became the fifth man to win four consecutive championships.