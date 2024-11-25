Sports

Max Verstappen calls out McLaren’s Zak Brown after winning F1 title

The Red Bull driver took a brutal dig at McLaren CEO Zak Brown after becoming a four-time world champion

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024


Max Verstappen has taken a brutal dig at McLaren CEO Zak Brown after becoming a four-time world champion.

On Sunday, the Red Bull driver finished ahead of Lando Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. It is the Dutchman’s fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship as he continues to dominate Formula 1.

During a chat with Sky Sports post-race, the world champion had some salty remarks for Zak.

Earlier this year, Zak said that Max’s champion’s success was mainly thanks to the car provided to him by Red Bull during a conversation on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

He said, “As great as Max is, and he’s one of the best ever, I don’t think Max wins the world championship today in any other car, other than the Red Bull."

When McLaren CEO congratulated him, Max pointed out that Zak (and his driver Lando Norris) had "pushed us all the way" in the title race.

The boss of the motorsport team replied. "We did but you earned it. Four world championships. Now you beat my [three-time world champion, Ayrton] Senna!"

Max gave a brutal response, "Like you said before I could only win it in the fastest car, but this year is a little different."

Notably, after winning the 2024 world championship, he became the fifth man to win four consecutive championships.

Jannik Sinner leads Italy to second consecutive Davis Cup title
Jannik Sinner leads Italy to second consecutive Davis Cup title
James Wiseman on road to recovery: Where is the NBA star now?
James Wiseman on road to recovery: Where is the NBA star now?
Rishabh Pant sets historic IPL auction record with jaw-dropping bid
Rishabh Pant sets historic IPL auction record with jaw-dropping bid
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone in Test against Australia
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone in Test against Australia
Max Verstappen wins F1 championship for fourth consecutive time
Max Verstappen wins F1 championship for fourth consecutive time
Novak Djokovic stuns tennis world with new coach, Andy Murray, announcement
Novak Djokovic stuns tennis world with new coach, Andy Murray, announcement
Aidan Hutchinson gives fans comeback hopes with his new positive move
Aidan Hutchinson gives fans comeback hopes with his new positive move
PCB denies rumours of meeting with ICC, BCCI on Champions Trophy 2025 issues
PCB denies rumours of meeting with ICC, BCCI on Champions Trophy 2025 issues
James Forrest to stay at Celtic until 2026 with new contract agreement
James Forrest to stay at Celtic until 2026 with new contract agreement
ICC to call emergency meeting over Champions Trophy 2025 venue issue
ICC to call emergency meeting over Champions Trophy 2025 venue issue
Jason, Kylie Kelce announce pregnancy with baby girl no. 4
Jason, Kylie Kelce announce pregnancy with baby girl no. 4
Arsenal defender Ben White out for 'months' following knee surgery
Arsenal defender Ben White out for 'months' following knee surgery