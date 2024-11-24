Sports

James Wiseman on road to recovery: Where is the NBA star now?

Indiana Pacers player suffered an injury during the win over the Pistons in the 2024 season opener

  by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024
Indiana Pacers player suffered an injury during the win over the Pistons in the 2024 season opener

American basketball player James Wiseman has been out of everyone’s sight since he got injured during the National Basketball Association (NBA) opener.

The 23-year-old suffered an Achilles injury in the Indiana Pacers' win over the Detroit Pistons on October 23, 2024, at Detroit. It was Wiseman’s first game for the team since his selection.

Two days later, an ESPN sports correspondent reported that the former Detroit Pistons underwent “successful surgery” to repair his left Achilles tendon at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

As per orthopaedic experts, it is expected that Wiseman will need 4-6 months to recover from his injury, but to make a comeback as a professional athlete, he needs 8-10 months, reported IndyStar.

Furthermore, Wiseman is currently active on his YouTube channel, where he keeps posting motivational videos every now and then.

James Wiseman Contract

James Wiseman is currently in a contract with the Indiana Pacers. He signed a two-year contract worth $ 4,784,366 with the team. 

During the 2024-25 season, he will receive $2,237,691 while in the 2025-26 he will get $2,546,675. 

He is the 12th best-paid player of the Indiana Pacers this year, and it is expected that he will become the 11th best-paid player in 2025.

James Wiseman Draft

James Wiseman was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He made his debut on December 22, 2020, against the Brooklyn Nets and scored 19 points, six rebounds, and two steals during his first NBA game.

James Wiseman stats

Although Wiseman has played only one game during the 2024-25 season, his stats are still quite impressive. He has an average of 9.1 points per game, with a career high of 30 points in a single game. 

The Indiana Pacers player pulls down an average of 5.6 rebounds per game, with his best of 17 rebounds in one game.

