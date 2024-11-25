Fans react to Adam Thielen's comeback after injury: ‘Let’s go’

Carolina Panthers player Adam Thielen finally made a comeback to NFL Week 12 after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3.
Panthers’ number 19 returned to the game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, for the clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, which they lost by 30-27. But Thielen recorded four targets for 57 yards and finished fourth on the team in targets.
The 34-year-old American football wide receiver took to his Instagram to express his excitement after making a highly anticipated return. He shared a picture of him receiving a ball with the caption, “LETSSSSS GOOOOOO!!!! #keeppounding.”
Thielen's fans were over the moon to see him back on the ground after almost two months.
One user wrote, “WELCOME BACK 19 LETS GET TO IT.”
Another penned, “Adam Thielen is back. Out here getting lost and catching passes.”
The third user expressed, “Win or lose I ain’t even mad. The Panthers are finally competitive again.”
“A kickoff return for 23 yards more to come,” effused the third.
Adam Thielen Injury
Adam Thielen suffered a serious hamstring injury in September 2024, during an NFL Week 3 match against the Las Vegas Raiders. He injured himself while catching a 31-yard touchdown pass.
The former Minnesota Vikings player began practicing again on October 23, 2024, but after 1.5 weeks of practice, he again returned to the rest.
Adam Thielen Stats
Thielen has very impressive stats. During his 11 years in the NFL, he has played 155 games. To date, he has accumulated 645 receptions, 7,805 receiving yards, and 60 career touchdowns and has an average of 12.1 yards per reception.
Meanwhile, career best stats are 113 receptions in 2018, 1,373 yards in 2018, and 14 touchdowns in 2020.
To note, Thielen has played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2013 to 2022. He joined the Carolina Panthers in 2023.