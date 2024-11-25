Sports

Fans react to Adam Thielen's comeback after injury: ‘Let’s go’

Adam Thielen returned to the field for the first time since Week 3 in a 30-27 loss to the Chiefs

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
Adam Thielen returned to the field for the first time since Week 3 in a 30-27 loss to the Chiefs
Adam Thielen returned to the field for the first time since Week 3 in a 30-27 loss to the Chiefs

Carolina Panthers player Adam Thielen finally made a comeback to NFL Week 12 after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3.

Panthers’ number 19 returned to the game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, for the clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, which they lost by 30-27. But Thielen recorded four targets for 57 yards and finished fourth on the team in targets.

The 34-year-old American football wide receiver took to his Instagram to express his excitement after making a highly anticipated return. He shared a picture of him receiving a ball with the caption, “LETSSSSS GOOOOOO!!!! #keeppounding.”


Thielen's fans were over the moon to see him back on the ground after almost two months.

One user wrote, “WELCOME BACK 19 LETS GET TO IT.”

Another penned, “Adam Thielen is back. Out here getting lost and catching passes.”

The third user expressed, “Win or lose I ain’t even mad. The Panthers are finally competitive again.”

“A kickoff return for 23 yards more to come,” effused the third.

Adam Thielen Injury

Adam Thielen suffered a serious hamstring injury in September 2024, during an NFL Week 3 match against the Las Vegas Raiders. He injured himself while catching a 31-yard touchdown pass.

The former Minnesota Vikings player began practicing again on October 23, 2024, but after 1.5 weeks of practice, he again returned to the rest.

Adam Thielen Stats

Thielen has very impressive stats. During his 11 years in the NFL, he has played 155 games. To date, he has accumulated 645 receptions, 7,805 receiving yards, and 60 career touchdowns and has an average of 12.1 yards per reception.

Meanwhile, career best stats are 113 receptions in 2018, 1,373 yards in 2018, and 14 touchdowns in 2020.

To note, Thielen has played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2013 to 2022. He joined the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

Legendary Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon announces retirement with heartfelt message
Legendary Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon announces retirement with heartfelt message
Max Verstappen calls out McLaren’s Zak Brown after winning F1 title
Max Verstappen calls out McLaren’s Zak Brown after winning F1 title
Jannik Sinner leads Italy to second consecutive Davis Cup title
Jannik Sinner leads Italy to second consecutive Davis Cup title
James Wiseman on road to recovery: Where is the NBA star now?
James Wiseman on road to recovery: Where is the NBA star now?
Rishabh Pant sets historic IPL auction record with jaw-dropping bid
Rishabh Pant sets historic IPL auction record with jaw-dropping bid
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone in Test against Australia
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone in Test against Australia
Max Verstappen wins F1 championship for fourth consecutive time
Max Verstappen wins F1 championship for fourth consecutive time
Novak Djokovic stuns tennis world with new coach, Andy Murray, announcement
Novak Djokovic stuns tennis world with new coach, Andy Murray, announcement
Aidan Hutchinson gives fans comeback hopes with his new positive move
Aidan Hutchinson gives fans comeback hopes with his new positive move
PCB denies rumours of meeting with ICC, BCCI on Champions Trophy 2025 issues
PCB denies rumours of meeting with ICC, BCCI on Champions Trophy 2025 issues
James Forrest to stay at Celtic until 2026 with new contract agreement
James Forrest to stay at Celtic until 2026 with new contract agreement
ICC to call emergency meeting over Champions Trophy 2025 venue issue
ICC to call emergency meeting over Champions Trophy 2025 venue issue