Ronaldo celebrates Al Nasr's ‘big win’ with surprise message from Elon Musk

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to bag a dominant 3-1 victory for Al Nassr over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League.
Al Nassr inches closer to making it to the next round of the tournament after beating Al-Gharafa on Monday, November 25, 2024, at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.
The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner once again stole all the limelight of the match after scoring 912th and 913th career goals in the second half of the match, bringing football's all-time top scorer season tally to four goals.
Moreover, the 39-year-old took to his social media to celebrate the latest win. He shared some momentous clicks from the match night and wrote, “Big win tonight!”
Minutes after the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player posted, his comment section was flooded with "THE GOAT" comments, as usual. But what stood out was an unexpected comment from the tech giant and X owner, Elon Musk.
The Tesla owner reacted to the Portuguese footballer's post and wrote, “Congrats!”
Other users also came forward to praise him. A user wrote, “List of the players who have scored more than 900 goals... ONLY Ronaldo.”
Another added, “39 and still balling, the greatest of all time.”
“You are happy? Everyone is happy,” the third one penned.
To note, Al Nassr will now face Damac at the Saudi Pro League on Friday, November 29, 2024.