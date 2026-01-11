World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump

Peace prize is non-transferable, says Nobel institute amid Machado-Trump buzz

  • By Bushra Saleem
Nobel institute rules out Machados offer to share peace prize with Trump
Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump

The organization that oversees the Nobel Peace Prize rejected recent suggestions that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado could give or share her award with President Donald Trump.

According to Fox News, the Norwegian Nobel Institute shut down the idea Friday, after Machado suggested that she might transfer the prestigious award to Trump earlier this week.

"Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others," the institute said in a statement. "The decision is final and stands for all time."

The statement comes after Machado floated the idea during an appearance Tuesday on Fox News' Hannity.

"Did you at any point offer to give him the Nobel Peace Prize?" Sean Hannity asked. "Did that actually happen?"

Machado responded, "Well, it hasn’t happened yet."

"I certainly would love to be able to personally tell him that we believe, the Venezuelan people, because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people, certainly want to give it to him and share it with him. What he has done is historic. It’s a huge step towards a democratic transition,” Machado continued

Furthermore, when Trump was asked if he would accept Machado’s Peace Prize, the Republican said it would be “great honour.”

Earlier this year Trump announced that the U.S. had successfully completed an operation to capture authoritarian Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is now facing drug trafficking charges in New York.

Marco Rubio's private note gets exposed by Trump at oil executives' meeting
Marco Rubio's private note gets exposed by Trump at oil executives' meeting
Monkeys spotted roaming St. Louis streets spark alarm
Monkeys spotted roaming St. Louis streets spark alarm
Rare Superman comic linked to Nicolas Cage sells for $15 million
Rare Superman comic linked to Nicolas Cage sells for $15 million
Six killed in Mississippi shootings, suspect in custody
Six killed in Mississippi shootings, suspect in custody
World's richest 1% used up their annual carbon budget in just 10 days
World's richest 1% used up their annual carbon budget in just 10 days
Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'
Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'
Trump issues 'hard' warning on Greenland after oil executive meeting
Trump issues 'hard' warning on Greenland after oil executive meeting
Top travel destinations to explore in 2026
Top travel destinations to explore in 2026
ICE agent's cell phone video of Minneapolis shooting sparks new debate
ICE agent's cell phone video of Minneapolis shooting sparks new debate
What caused unusual pink sky over Birmingham?
What caused unusual pink sky over Birmingham?
Punam Krishan shares emotional journey after breast cancer diagnosis
Punam Krishan shares emotional journey after breast cancer diagnosis
Barron Trump’s satirical marriage proposal to Danish princess sparks buzz online
Barron Trump’s satirical marriage proposal to Danish princess sparks buzz online

Popular News

Dalton Smith shocks Matias to claim WBC title in Brooklyn

Dalton Smith shocks Matias to claim WBC title in Brooklyn
an hour ago
Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump

Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump
2 hours ago
Bob Weir, Grateful Dead guitarist, co-founder, passes away at 78

Bob Weir, Grateful Dead guitarist, co-founder, passes away at 78
3 hours ago