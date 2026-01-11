Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump

The organization that oversees the Nobel Peace Prize rejected recent suggestions that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado could give or share her award with President Donald Trump.
According to Fox News, the Norwegian Nobel Institute shut down the idea Friday, after Machado suggested that she might transfer the prestigious award to Trump earlier this week.
"Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others," the institute said in a statement. "The decision is final and stands for all time."
The statement comes after Machado floated the idea during an appearance Tuesday on Fox News' Hannity.
"Did you at any point offer to give him the Nobel Peace Prize?" Sean Hannity asked. "Did that actually happen?"
Machado responded, "Well, it hasn’t happened yet."
"I certainly would love to be able to personally tell him that we believe, the Venezuelan people, because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people, certainly want to give it to him and share it with him. What he has done is historic. It’s a huge step towards a democratic transition,” Machado continued
Furthermore, when Trump was asked if he would accept Machado’s Peace Prize, the Republican said it would be “great honour.”
Earlier this year Trump announced that the U.S. had successfully completed an operation to capture authoritarian Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is now facing drug trafficking charges in New York.