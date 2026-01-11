Marco Rubio's private note gets exposed by Trump at oil executives' meeting

World

Donald Trump left Marco Rubio red-faced as he accidentally read out a private note slipped to him across the table.

According to Metro, the 79-year-old US president blundered during a Venezuela oil meeting yesterday while discussing his plans for the country’s huge oil reserves less than a week after his special forces swooped in and captured Nicolas Maduro.

The POTUS read out an instruction note slipped to him discreetly by Rubio, the Secretary of State, intended to be kept private.

Trump said after snatching the piece of paper, “Marco just gave me a note. ‘Go back to Chevron. They want to discuss something.’ Go ahead, I’m going back to Chevron. Thank you, Marco.”

Rubio smiled awkwardly after hearing his boss read out the note he had scribbled. Trump appeared to have realised his mistake when it was too late, and attempted to rescue the situation by slapping Rubio on the back.

It was not the only bizarre incident during the meeting with oil firm bosses.

Mid-sentence, Trump suddenly got up, saying he has to take a look outside.

He then walked up slowly to glance outside the White House windows, where construction is ongoing for his new ballroom extension after the demolition of the East Wing.

After admiring the view, Trump walked back saying it was “an unusual time to look” before offering members of the press he described as “fake news” a chance to enjoy the view too.

