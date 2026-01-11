Bob Weir, Grateful Dead guitarist, co-founder, passes away at 78

Bob Weir, rhythm guitarist and co-founder of the Grateful Dead, has died at 78.
According to The Guardian, the family of the veteran rock musician who helped guides the legendary band the Grateful Dead confirmed his passing on social media on Saturday, January 10.
The Instagram statement, posted by his daughter Chloe Weir, said he was surrounded by loved ones when he died.
Bob Weir had been diagnosed with cancer in July and “succumbed to underlying lung issues”
“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir,” the statement said. “He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues.”
She requested privacy for the family and was thankful for the support they received. “May we honor him not only in sorrow, but in how bravely we continue with open hearts, steady steps, and the music leading us home. Hang it up and see what tomorrow brings.”
Along with his late fellow Grateful Dead co-founder and lead guitarist Jerry Garcia, who was at the center of the Deadhead universe, Weir was one of the group’s two frontmen and main vocalists for most of the band’s 60-year history.
The youthful, ponytailed “Bobby” grew into an eclectic songwriter whose handsome appearance and diverse musical influences helped broaden the band’s appeal.