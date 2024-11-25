Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'special' Christmas after 'brutal' year

Princess Kate and Prince William are set to give special gifts to children during holiday season

  • November 25, 2024
Prince William and Princess Kate plan special celebrations for the royal family after the hardest year of their life.

In conversation OK! magazine, royal expet Jennie Bond claimed that this "Christmas and New Year will take on a special significance for all of the royal family, but especially for the King and the Princess of Wales."

For the unversed, King Charles and his daughter-in-law Catherine were diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

The monarch is currently undergoing cancer treatment. On the other hand, the Princess of Wales recently completed her chemotherapy.

Speaking of their struggles, William lauded his father and wife for bravely fighting the cancer battle. He dubbed the year the "hardest year of life."

She added, "Although the Royal Family is not renowned for exchanging extravagant presents, this year surely will be one when they all want to treat one another after so many very difficult months."

While predicting precious gifts for the royal children, Jennie shared that Prince George might receive "some more flying lessons."

Speaking of Princess Charlotte, the royal commentator believes the only daughter of William and Kate "maybe [get] something to do with Taylor Swift."

"...anything adventurous for little Louis – he's probably at an age when he will be wanting things like a skateboard," Jennie said. 

