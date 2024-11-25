Royal

King Charles takes 'brutal' action on Prince Andrew 'before it's too late'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
King Charles desires to take cruel action against brother Prince Andrew to solve the infamous Royal lodge feud once and for all, before monarch's death.

The 76-year-old, who is going through cancer treatment since being diagnosed with it earlier this year, has been keen on setting the House of Windsor in order by cutting off his disgraced brother Andrew and axing his allowance.

An insider source exclusively told Radar,  "Charles has tried absolutely everything to get Andrew to cut back on his expenses and stop living such a publicly extravagant lifestyle."

They continued, "But Andrew has been obstinate and believes he is within his royal rights to not surrender a single dime."

"Unfortunately, this has left Charles in an untenable position and with few good remedies. So, the king has finally invoked the nuclear option of ditching Andrew's allowance and leaving him to fend for himself. From his perspective, he had no other choice."

Added a second palace insider: "Charles knows his days upon the throne are numbered and he is bent on solving the Andrew problem before it's too late.

"He wants him out of Royal Lodge and out of the public eye no matter what it takes," the source added.

"And if that means that Andrew must go begging to his rich pals, so be it. Because, as Charles believes, duty to the crown comes before any allegiance to his blood kin from the House of Windsor."

This shocking update comes a few days after it was reported that Prince Andrew possesses enough resources to continue his residence at the Royal Lodge, which he was asked to evict earlier this year.

