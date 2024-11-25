Duchess Sophie appointed on key role by King Charles in Camilla's absence

Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Wessex has received a new Royal title from King Charles III ahead of Christmas.
In a surprising turn of events, Sophie, who is known for representing the Royal family on so many levels has been awarded with yet another key role for a cause close to Princess Kate's heart.
On Monday, November 25, the Daily Mail's Rebecca English on her X account shared a photo of Sophie from her last month's visit to Chad, country in Central Africa, where she visited women and children, who were the victims of war crimes.
"The Duchess of Edinburgh has been announced as the new Royal Patron of global children's charity Plan International UK (following on from The late Duke of Edinburgh)," she shared.
"The Duchess visited the Chad-Sudan border last month to witness firsthand the impact of conflict," Rebecca added.
Duchess Sophie paid a poignant visit to the African region, where she was told the stories of women getting rape and being used in exchange for food or water.
This new role was given to the wife of Prince Edward amid Queen Camilla's absence as she pulled herself out of Royal engagements to focus on her health amid chest infection.