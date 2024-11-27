Ananya Panday reflects on scornful incident from her school life 

Ananya Panday revealed she was a victim of bullying during her school days.
During a candid chat with Barkha Dutt on her channel, We The Women, Panday recalled being labelled bad names in school, “My early days in school were not easy as I was called everything from hunchback to flat chested to chicken leg and to hair.”
"But we were in a bubble," Panday said while explaining how because of social media the tiniest things get amplified.
She further noted, “I sought professional help and therapy in the past.”
Not only this, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress, who has become one of the sought-after actress of B-town, was also subjected to trolling, hatred and social media for being born to famous parents and getting the nepo baby title.
“The thing about mental health and social media is that one many read something at the moment and may not realize that it is affecting them because they think they are fine,” Panday revealed.
The Gehraiyaan actress added, "There was a time when I would read a comment and ignore it but weeks later it would still be in my subconscious mind somewhere and that would pile up.”
On the work front, Ananya Panday will soon be sharing screen with Lakshya in a new romantic-drama titled Chand Mera Dil.