Trending

Ananya Panday reflects on scornful incident from her school life

'Call Me Bae' actress Ananya Panday makes a shocking confession about her early days

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Ananya Panday reflects on scornful incident from her school life
Ananya Panday reflects on scornful incident from her school life 

Ananya Panday revealed she was a victim of bullying during her school days.

During a candid chat with Barkha Dutt on her channel, We The Women, Panday recalled being labelled bad names in school, “My early days in school were not easy as I was called everything from hunchback to flat chested to chicken leg and to hair.”

"But we were in a bubble," Panday said while explaining how because of social media the tiniest things get amplified.

She further noted, “I sought professional help and therapy in the past.”

Not only this, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress, who has become one of the sought-after actress of B-town, was also subjected to trolling, hatred and social media for being born to famous parents and getting the nepo baby title.

“The thing about mental health and social media is that one many read something at the moment and may not realize that it is affecting them because they think they are fine,” Panday revealed.

The Gehraiyaan actress added, "There was a time when I would read a comment and ignore it but weeks later it would still be in my subconscious mind somewhere and that would pile up.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday will soon be sharing screen with Lakshya in a new romantic-drama titled Chand Mera Dil.

Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in ethnic outfit: Photos
Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in ethnic outfit: Photos
Karan Johar reacts to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release after 20 years
Karan Johar reacts to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release after 20 years
Nick Jonas receives shoutout from wife Priyanka Chopra on new endeavour
Nick Jonas receives shoutout from wife Priyanka Chopra on new endeavour
Vivek Oberoi's sweet gesture after luxury purchase melts hearts
Vivek Oberoi's sweet gesture after luxury purchase melts hearts
Varun Dhawan makes major move amid trolling over LinkedIn bio
Varun Dhawan makes major move amid trolling over LinkedIn bio
Yumna Zaidi expresses her love for famous Coke Studio track 'Jhol'
Yumna Zaidi expresses her love for famous Coke Studio track 'Jhol'
Kriti Sanon shares first statement after 'Do Patti' success
Kriti Sanon shares first statement after 'Do Patti' success
Arjun Kapoor spills lesser-known fact about Alia Bhatt
Arjun Kapoor spills lesser-known fact about Alia Bhatt
Wahaj Ali drops 'late night surprise' for fans amid 'Sunn Mere Dil' hype
Wahaj Ali drops 'late night surprise' for fans amid 'Sunn Mere Dil' hype
Aishwarya Rai breaks silence after Abhishek Bachchan skips Aaradhya’s birthday
Aishwarya Rai breaks silence after Abhishek Bachchan skips Aaradhya’s birthday
Badshah faces major setback following Canada concert
Badshah faces major setback following Canada concert
Ayeza Khan recalls Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji’s iconic scene
Ayeza Khan recalls Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji’s iconic scene