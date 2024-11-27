Royal

Sarah Ferguson issues statement after Prince Andrew calls for support

The Duchess of York gives special life update after Prince Andrew's appeal for support amid Royal Lodge feud

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024


Sarah Ferguson has shared an important life update just days after ex-husband Prince Andrew made emotional request.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Duchess of York shared a carousel of photos from her charity organisation Youth Impact Council, which co-hosted an event with Orbispace International.

Sarah expressed her gratitude towards both organisations, working side by side with young female innovators to celebrate the winning teams from TOI’s 2024 Pitch for the Planet competition.

In one of the photos, Sarah could be seen flashing a wide smile to the camera while presenting a bouquet to young female innovator.

"While in Australia, I met with @orbispace, a charity that empowers female innovators and the @youthimpactcouncil, of which I am very proud to be founding ambassador, to discuss climate action," she wrote alongside the post.

"Through the #YouthImpactCouncil and our co-hosts at #Orbispace, our youth leaders are shaping a brighter tomorrow. Thank you all for joining me and for dedicating your work to this mission. #OnePlanet," the statement added.

This update from Sarah comes after an inside source revealed how Andrew is relying on his ex-wife and daughters Prince Beatrice and Eugenie amid Royal estate drama.

“Andrew is like a lost puppy these days, constantly leaning on Sarah and their daughters for emotional support,” the palace insider told Intouch.

 “He’s become increasingly clingy, reaching out to them every chance he gets, almost as if they’re his only lifeline," the added.

