Vietnam requests US to relax high-tech export rules

Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the United States to ease some of the high-tech export restrictions for them.
According to Reuters, Chinh on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, requested for relaxation in high-tech export rules to the US, citing that Vietnam wants to develop its own satellite communications.
Speaking at an event in Hanoi organised by the American Chamber of Commerce, Vietnam's prime minister, without referring to upcoming US President Donald Trump’s threats of increasing up to 20% duties on all imports, called for a good relationship between the two countries and cooperation to foster multilateralism to address global challenges.
Chinh told the conference, “We hope the United States will lift its embargo on Vietnam for some technologies. We are not fighting anyone, so why do you keep the embargo?"
This came after the US limited Vietnam’s access to chemical and biological weapons and technologies important for Washington’s security. However, Hanoi is already allowed to import nuclear technology, missiles, and conventional weapons like guns and tanks from America.
Chinh also revealed that Vietnam is in talks with tech giant Elon Musk’s aerospace company for the development of satellite communications.
To not, the South Asian country is one of the significant exporters to America and has a large trade surplus with it.