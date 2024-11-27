Sci-Tech

Vietnam requests US to relax high-tech export rules

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said Vietnam wanted to develop satellite communications

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Vietnam requests US to relax high-tech export rules
Vietnam requests US to relax high-tech export rules

Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the United States to ease some of the high-tech export restrictions for them.

According to Reuters, Chinh on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, requested for relaxation in high-tech export rules to the US, citing that Vietnam wants to develop its own satellite communications.

Speaking at an event in Hanoi organised by the American Chamber of Commerce, Vietnam's prime minister, without referring to upcoming US President Donald Trump’s threats of increasing up to 20% duties on all imports, called for a good relationship between the two countries and cooperation to foster multilateralism to address global challenges.

Chinh told the conference, “We hope the United States will lift its embargo on Vietnam for some technologies. We are not fighting anyone, so why do you keep the embargo?"

This came after the US limited Vietnam’s access to chemical and biological weapons and technologies important for Washington’s security. However, Hanoi is already allowed to import nuclear technology, missiles, and conventional weapons like guns and tanks from America.

Chinh also revealed that Vietnam is in talks with tech giant Elon Musk’s aerospace company for the development of satellite communications.

To not, the South Asian country is one of the significant exporters to America and has a large trade surplus with it.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi issues bold statement ahead of ICC meeting

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi issues bold statement ahead of ICC meeting
Jennifer Garner mourns death of her beloved family member

Jennifer Garner mourns death of her beloved family member
US-China relations shift with release of three detained Americans

US-China relations shift with release of three detained Americans
Ben Affleck plans for first Thanksgiving after J.Lo's divorce REVEALED

Ben Affleck plans for first Thanksgiving after J.Lo's divorce REVEALED
Sweet innovation: VR lollipop brings taste to virtual reality
Sweet innovation: VR lollipop brings taste to virtual reality
Australia closer to social media ban for minors as parliament passes bill
Australia closer to social media ban for minors as parliament passes bill
Google, Meta seek delay on Australia’s controversial social media ban for kids
Google, Meta seek delay on Australia’s controversial social media ban for kids
Uranus and Neptune hide 'mysterious' oceans beneath their cold surfaces
Uranus and Neptune hide 'mysterious' oceans beneath their cold surfaces
Discover mystery behind the Indian Ocean's gravity hole
Discover mystery behind the Indian Ocean's gravity hole
WhatsApp unveils vibrant new theme colours in latest update
WhatsApp unveils vibrant new theme colours in latest update
Earth’s mysterious ‘mini moon’ about to disappear for 30 years: Here’s why
Earth’s mysterious ‘mini moon’ about to disappear for 30 years: Here’s why
UK deploys AI squirrel spotter to save endangered red squirrels
UK deploys AI squirrel spotter to save endangered red squirrels
Astronomers make surprising find of 'newborn' planet orbiting distant star
Astronomers make surprising find of 'newborn' planet orbiting distant star
Apple raises alarm over growing threat to Mac and MacBook devices
Apple raises alarm over growing threat to Mac and MacBook devices
Gruesome reality behind scientific experiments and violation of animal rights
Gruesome reality behind scientific experiments and violation of animal rights
How Google Al forecasting can prevent deadly floods in Pakistan
How Google Al forecasting can prevent deadly floods in Pakistan