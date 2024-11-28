Sports

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi issues bold statement ahead of ICC meeting

The ICC has scheduled a board meeting for November 29, 2024 to discuss issues related to the Champions Trophy

  • by Web Desk
  November 28, 2024
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has recently made big remarks ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) important meeting.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the ICC has scheduled a board meeting for November 29 to discuss issues related to the Champions Trophy.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, November 28, Naqvi said, "Our stance is very clear. I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly.”

He stated, “We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here.“

“Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know,” Naqvi further added.

Pakistan has been given the responsibility to host the Champions Trophy, but India’s decision to not send its cricket team to Pakistan has led to a standstill.

PCB has stood firm in its decision not to accept a hybrid model, which would involve holding some matches at a neutral venue.

Not only this, the PCB has also requested the BCCI for a written explanation for their refusal to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy which is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

It is pertinent to note that India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket since the 2012-13 season due to strained relations.

