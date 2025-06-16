Stephen Curry receives heartfelt tribute from wife Ayesha on special day

Stephen Curry received a heartwarming tribute from his wife, Ayesha Curry, on Father's Day.
Taking to Instagram, Ayesha shared some beautiful family photos with Curry and their children to celebrate Father’s Day and praised “the best dad in the world.”
She wrote, “The best and then some. We love @stephencurry30 so much!!! The best dad in the world. Our babies are obsessed and in awe of him (as am I), and it is such a blessing to watch. He's really something special, and there's no other way to say it. Happy Father's Day to my @stephencurry30."
The beautiful pictures of the 37-year-old with his kid melted his fans’ hearts, and they showed their love in the comments.
"Happy Father’s Day, Steph! May you always be the best in every way," said one fan.
“What a blessing. Family is everything,” another wrote.
“They have the same eye colour! "Amazing," gushed another social media user.
Curry and Stephen have been married since July 2011 and are parents of four kids: Riley Curr (11), Ryan Curry (8), Canon Curry (6) and a year-old Caius Chai Curry.
Stephen Curry's 16th NBA season:
According to Athlon Sports, the Golden State Warriors star played a successful 16th NBA (National Basketball Association) season this year and led his team to the postseason.
With the strong team including Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, Curry and head coach Steve Kerr's help, the Warriors reached the second round of the NBA playoffs.
However, after defeating the Houston Rockets in the first round, they suffered a second-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.