Italy appoints Gennaro Gattuso as new manager following 3-0 loss to Norway

Italy chosen Gennaro Gattuso, former football player as their new team manager on Sunday, June 15.
Gennaro replaces Luciano Spalletti, who announced his own sacking at a news conference last week, as per BBC Sports.
The Italian football federation (FIGC) announced that he will officially be introduced to the press on Thursday, June 19.
FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said in a statement, "Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football, The blue jersey is like a second skin for him."
He added, "His motivations, his professionalism and his experience will be fundamental to best face the upcoming commitments of the national team."
Although, Italy won the Euro 2020 football championship, they have recently struggled in major tournaments.
They missed the last summer's big football tournament and couldn’t qualify for the last two World Cups either.
Their recent 3-0 loss to Norway in a qualifying match on June 6 was the final reason that led to the manager Spalletti being removed from his job.
2006 World Cup winner Gennaro set to Guide Italy two decades later:
Gennaro played 73 matches for Italy and was part of the team that won the World Cup in 2006.
He will now lead the Italian national team into the World Cup again, exactly 20 years later.
Since, Gennaro retired as a player in 2013, he has already managed 10 different teams in 12 years.
The most successful and longest time he spent managing was with Pisa, a third-division team in Italy.