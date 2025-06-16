Sports

Kimi Antonelli makes history as F1's third-youngest podium finisher

Kimi Antonelli made Formula One history after becoming the third-youngest driver to finish at a podium.

According to Formula 1, the 18-year-old Italian finishes at the podium position at the Canadian Grand Prix over the weekend to join Max Verstappen's and Lance Stroll’s elite club of the youngest podium finishers in F1 history.

Mercedes team leader George Russell topped the poll in Sunday’s race, while Max Verstappen was second for Red Bull in the Canadian GP.

It is worth noting that four-time world champion Verstappen was aged 18 years, seven months and 15 days old when he took his first podium in 2016.

Kimi Antonelli ‘super happy’ after ‘stressfull’ race:

Standing on the podium for the first time, Antonelli waved to the big crowd at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve that was applauding for him and chanting "Kimi, Kimi."

After the race, the Mercedes driver expressed, “It was so stressful for me. But I am super happy! I had a good start. I managed to jump into P3, and I just stayed up there at the front."

He recalled that in the stint, he pushed a bit too hard behind Verstappen and killed a bit of the front left tyre, due to which he struggled a bit at the end.

“So, I'm really happy to bring the podium home for the team. I had a good first launch and managed to get alongside, and then, in the first corner, I just tried to carry as much speed as possible. When I was alongside him in Turn Two, I knew I would have the advantage going into Turn Three," he added.

After the weekend’s victory, Antonelli has become the fourth different driver to win this year after 10 races as Mercedes and Red Bull continue to catch up to McLaren's strong lead.

