Angel Reese unveils 'unstoppable' ambition after new career milestone

Angel Reese revealed her “unstoppable” ambitions for basketball after achieving a new career milestone.
According to Clutch Point, Resse, just in her second year in the WNBA (Women's National Basketball Association), reached new heights with an amazing display of skills in the game.
During the Chicago Sky’s 78-66 victory over the Connecticut Sun over the weekend, the 23-year-old had her 11-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, marking the first of her career and the second of the season overall.
‘I want to be unstoppable’
Resse expressed postgame, “I just want to be unstoppable. I want to get to a point where it's hard to guard because they have to guard the pass, and they have to guard the shot.”
“I think some of the best players in the world, if their shot is not falling, they find other ways to get the team together and stay involved. I've kind of been a passer all my career. I came out of high school as the No. 1 wing, and I'm trying to get back to that. Trying to get back to being super versatile,” she added.
The 23-year-old further said that she is still figuring out how to achieve her “No. 1 wing” goal but has patiently waited for that.
The American basketball player who recently became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach the 30 mark, averaging only 2.7 assists in the season, is known as a double-double machine in points and boards.
Notably, now Resse is the only player, along with her Indiana Fever rival Caitlin Clark, to achieve a triple-double in the 2025 WNBA season till now.