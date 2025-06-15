Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Father’s Day with unique bonding moment with son

Ronaldo's fans shared light-hearted remarks about the surprising height difference between father and son

  • by Web Desk
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Father's Day in his own unique style!

The player took to his Instagram account and shared heartfelt photos with his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

In the picture, Cristiano is seen posing shirtless in red gym shorts, flexing his muscles next to his son, who is also shirtless and wearing turquoise shorts.

Along with special Father's Day photos with his son, Ronaldo wrote a heartfelt caption, noting, "Tal pai tal filho," Portuguese for "like father, like son."

Fans react to surprising height difference between Ronaldo and his son:

Shortly after Ronaldo shared the post, fans quickly filled the comment section with playful and light-hearted remarks about the surprising height difference between father and son.

One user wrote, "Bro is already taller than Cristiano and he is just 14," while another penned, "No way Jr is taller than Ronaldo already."

The third one playfully wrote, "Bro is 14 and same height.. Bro won a genetic lottery!"

Cristiano Ronaldo's son shines on international debut:

Ronaldo Jr, made his debut for the Portugal U-15 national team on May 13, 2025 against Japan.

The team defeated Japan with a score of 4-1 at the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia.

The proud father couldn’t hold back his happiness and took to Instagram account to congratulate his son with some heartfelt photos from the match.

CR7 wrote, “Congratulations on your debut for Portugal, son. Very proud of you!”

