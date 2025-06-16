Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed by former teammate in top 5 best players list

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the Global Brand Ambassador for the Esports World Cup (ECW)

  • by Web Desk
Cristiano Ronaldo was ignored by his former Manchester United teammate Edwin van der Sar when naming the list of his favourite players.

Former goalkeeper Edwin was asked by GOAL to name his top five all-time favourite players to watch but surprisingly he left out most famous football star, Ronaldo.

People paid more attention to it as Edwin had Ronaldo's biggest rival, Lionel Messi in mind when he was naming his favourite players.

Edwin chose Zinedine Zidane at number 5, Ryan Giggs at number 4, Messi at number 3, Diego Maradona at number 2 and Johan Cruyff at number 1.

Ronaldo and Edwin played in 167 matches together, winning both the Premier League and Champions League in the 2007-08 season.

On the other hand, CR7 recently became the Global Brand Ambassador for the Esports World Cup (ECW).

The player took to his social media accounts to share the information with a photo in which he proudly poses as the Global Ambassador for the EWC against a golden backdrop.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Portuguese legend is focused on ending his career on hight note as Ronaldo has decided to continue playing with his current club Al Nassr for the 2025/26 season.

