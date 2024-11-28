WhatsApp introduces message notes for forwarded content

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and unique features to enhance the users’ experience.
As per WEBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is working on a feature to add a message to any forwarded content.
Previously this feature was only available to media files such as images, videos and GIFs, regardless of caption.
This update makes it easier for users to effortlessly add context or explanations to shared content.
It is pertinent to note that this feature is not only restricted to forwarded messages or media files.
Users can also include a new message to content that wasn’t originally forwarded, like plain text.
For example, when sharing a text message with a contact, users can add a clarification or personalized note before forwarding it to a group chat.
This feature is available to all Android users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.
WhatsApp is also releasing a new update for Android users, featuring refreshed theme colours for both light and dark modes.
The light theme now features black accents, instead of the previous blue light, while the dark theme includes the white accents.