Lindsay Lohan spills beans on her life journey and future plans

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about her life journey as she reflected on her evolution process and past experiences.
While conversing with the Flaunt Magazine, the Our Little Secret star shared about her life journey.
She said, "I feel a huge sense of gratitude just to have lived through so many different experiences in life."
Lohan went on to say, “I really have seen it all," adding, "Also, it's made me so much stronger. It's made me such a strong woman. I feel I've empowered myself in a lot of ways and that feels great. I know myself now at this age, better than ever."
Upon asking about the change in her life over time and whether she looked back on her past after she got fame as a child actress in The Parent Trap.
Lohan mentioned, "I live for today. My life every day is a new day," adding, "I live looking forward towards the future. I live without regrets."
She added, "I think everything that has happened, I've learned from, and I'm grateful for that. Because you know, everything is a lesson in life. It's better not just to toss those lessons aside because you never know... you always want to learn from anything in the past."
Sharing her future plans, Lohan stated, "I really want absolutely everything I do to be in line with my values.”
The Irish Wish star said, "Starting my own business and producing more things that I love are part of where I want my future to take me."
Lindsay Lohan in ‘Our Little Secret’
To note, Lindsay Lohan acted in Netflix's latest holiday rom-com Our Little Secret, which is released on November 27, 2024.
She reunited with Pretty Little Liars actor Ian Harding as estranged exes, who are forced to spend Christmas together after knowing that their current partners are siblings.