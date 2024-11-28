Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan spills beans on her life journey and future plans

The 'Our Little Secret' star shared about her life journey and her future plans

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Lindsay Lohan spills beans on her life journey and future plans
Lindsay Lohan spills beans on her life journey and future plans

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about her life journey as she reflected on her evolution process and past experiences.

While conversing with the Flaunt Magazine, the Our Little Secret star shared about her life journey.

She said, "I feel a huge sense of gratitude just to have lived through so many different experiences in life."

Lohan went on to say, “I really have seen it all," adding, "Also, it's made me so much stronger. It's made me such a strong woman. I feel I've empowered myself in a lot of ways and that feels great. I know myself now at this age, better than ever."

Upon asking about the change in her life over time and whether she looked back on her past after she got fame as a child actress in The Parent Trap.

Lohan mentioned, "I live for today. My life every day is a new day," adding, "I live looking forward towards the future. I live without regrets."

She added, "I think everything that has happened, I've learned from, and I'm grateful for that. Because you know, everything is a lesson in life. It's better not just to toss those lessons aside because you never know... you always want to learn from anything in the past."

Sharing her future plans, Lohan stated, "I really want absolutely everything I do to be in line with my values.”

The Irish Wish star said, "Starting my own business and producing more things that I love are part of where I want my future to take me."

Lindsay Lohan in ‘Our Little Secret’

To note, Lindsay Lohan acted in Netflix's latest holiday rom-com Our Little Secret, which is released on November 27, 2024.

She reunited with Pretty Little Liars actor Ian Harding as estranged exes, who are forced to spend Christmas together after knowing that their current partners are siblings.

Tragic minibus disaster leaves 27 dead amid flash floods in north Sumatra

Tragic minibus disaster leaves 27 dead amid flash floods in north Sumatra

Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares delightful update amid pregnancy: ‘blessed’

Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares delightful update amid pregnancy: ‘blessed’

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate Thanksgiving privately this year?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate Thanksgiving privately this year?
Donald Trump’s administration faces new security challenges

Donald Trump’s administration faces new security challenges

Disney shares delightful update ahead of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ release
Disney shares delightful update ahead of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ release
Brad Pitt blasts Angelina Jolie with shocking claim after losing winery feud
Brad Pitt blasts Angelina Jolie with shocking claim after losing winery feud
Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares delightful update amid pregnancy: ‘blessed’
Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares delightful update amid pregnancy: ‘blessed’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate Thanksgiving privately this year?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate Thanksgiving privately this year?
Jennifer Garner mourns death of her beloved family member
Jennifer Garner mourns death of her beloved family member
Ben Affleck plans for first Thanksgiving after J.Lo's divorce REVEALED
Ben Affleck plans for first Thanksgiving after J.Lo's divorce REVEALED
How Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi keep love fresh and family close?
How Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi keep love fresh and family close?
Paul Mescal reveals shocking reason of quitting internet and social media
Paul Mescal reveals shocking reason of quitting internet and social media
Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98
Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98
Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame
Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame
Justin Bieber, Hailey face adjustment issues after welcoming baby Jack
Justin Bieber, Hailey face adjustment issues after welcoming baby Jack
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey