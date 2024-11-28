World

Donald Trump’s administration faces new security challenges

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Donald Trump’s new cabinet nominees and administration picks have been targeted by multiple bomb threats.

As per BBC, the FBI spokesperson said that it was aware of “numerous bomb threats” and “swatting incidents” targeting the incoming administration.

Threats were made against nine people chosen by Trump to lead the Departments of Defence, Housing, Agriculture and Labor, as well as his pick for US ambassador to the United Nations, among others.

As per the sources, the threats were made on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Shortly after the threats were made, the law enforcement took immediate action to ensure the safety of those targeted.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Trump's transition team, said in a statement, noting, “Trump appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them”.

She said, “law enforcement acted quickly to ensure" the nominees' safety. With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.”

Law enforcement experts see this as a form of harassment that is increasingly being used to target well-known features.

Trump, who already survived two assassination attempts was not among those who received threat calls.

Recently, a New York judge gave Trump the green light to seek the dismissal of his hush money criminal case in which he was convicted earlier this year.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

To note, Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.

