Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares delightful update amid pregnancy: ‘blessed’

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade drops exciting life update in gratitude filled post.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Hailie shared a carousel of adorable photos, featuring her and husband Evan McClintock sharing some intimate moments.
The first photo saw Hailie and Evan cozying up on each other in an outdoor setting with the pregnant lady holding a sonogram in her hand and affectionately looking at her husband.
Hailie also included two lovely photos from her wedding festivities as the couple was dressed as a bride and groom.
The 28-year-old mom-to-be penned a sweet note to express her gratitude over an amazing year she had from her wedding to getting pregnant.
"Feeling beyond thankful for this adventure-filled year. From San Fran > London > Tampa > wedding > all things music > the Bahamas > Charleston > finding out I was pregnant > Lolla > all of our friends weddings & puppy cuddles > finding out baby m is a baby boy AND all the moments in between so grateful & blessed," she wrote.\
This new update comes two days after Hailie Jade hosted a friendsgiving treat at an exotic location in Downtown Detroit.
For the unversed, Hailie Jade Scott and Evan McClintock tied the knot in May this year announced the news of her pregnancy in October.