Entertainment

Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares delightful update amid pregnancy: ‘blessed’

Hailie Jade offers a peek into this year's most delightful moments in rare Instagram post

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024


Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade drops exciting life update in gratitude filled post.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Hailie shared a carousel of adorable photos, featuring her and husband Evan McClintock sharing some intimate moments.

The first photo saw Hailie and Evan cozying up on each other in an outdoor setting with the pregnant lady holding a sonogram in her hand and affectionately looking at her husband.

Hailie also included two lovely photos from her wedding festivities as the couple was dressed as a bride and groom.

The 28-year-old mom-to-be penned a sweet note to express her gratitude over an amazing year she had from her wedding to getting pregnant.

"Feeling beyond thankful for this adventure-filled year. From San Fran > London > Tampa > wedding > all things music > the Bahamas > Charleston > finding out I was pregnant > Lolla > all of our friends weddings & puppy cuddles > finding out baby m is a baby boy AND all the moments in between so grateful & blessed," she wrote.\

Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares delightful update amid pregnancy: ‘blessed’

This new update comes two days after Hailie Jade hosted a friendsgiving treat at an exotic location in Downtown Detroit.

For the unversed, Hailie Jade Scott and Evan McClintock tied the knot in May this year announced the news of her pregnancy in October.

Tragic minibus disaster leaves 27 dead amid flash floods in north Sumatra

Tragic minibus disaster leaves 27 dead amid flash floods in north Sumatra

Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares delightful update amid pregnancy: ‘blessed’

Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares delightful update amid pregnancy: ‘blessed’

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate Thanksgiving privately this year?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate Thanksgiving privately this year?
Donald Trump’s administration faces new security challenges

Donald Trump’s administration faces new security challenges

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate Thanksgiving privately this year?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate Thanksgiving privately this year?
Lindsay Lohan spills beans on her life journey and future plans
Lindsay Lohan spills beans on her life journey and future plans
Jennifer Garner mourns death of her beloved family member
Jennifer Garner mourns death of her beloved family member
Ben Affleck plans for first Thanksgiving after J.Lo's divorce REVEALED
Ben Affleck plans for first Thanksgiving after J.Lo's divorce REVEALED
How Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi keep love fresh and family close?
How Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi keep love fresh and family close?
Paul Mescal reveals shocking reason of quitting internet and social media
Paul Mescal reveals shocking reason of quitting internet and social media
Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98
Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98
Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame
Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame
Justin Bieber, Hailey face adjustment issues after welcoming baby Jack
Justin Bieber, Hailey face adjustment issues after welcoming baby Jack
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll
Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll