Tragic minibus disaster leaves 27 dead amid flash floods in north Sumatra 

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday, November 28, when passengers trapped in a minibus were buried by mud following flash floods and landslides that hit multiple areas in North Sumatra province.
As per Reuters, this tragedy claims the lives of at least 27 people, while rescuers are still searching for missing individuals.
Continued heavy rainfall in the province over the last week has led to flash floods and landslides across four districts.
As per the sources, a landslide in a village in Deli Serdang on Wednesday claimed seven lives and injured 20 others.
Hadi Wahyudi, North Sumatra police spokesperson said that he could not give an estimate for the numbers of affected people.
In other places, rescuers have found 20 people dead during a search mission that started over the weekend and they are still searching for two missing.
Hadi further added, "Today, we're focusing our search to find missing people and clearing the roads affected by the landslides.”
Landslides and false floods have caused major damage to homes, mosques and rice fields.
Heavy rainfall in Medan, the provincial capital caused severe flooding that disrupted voting at some polling stations during regional elections.
Indonesia’s weather agency has warned that extreme weather is likely to intensify rainfall across the tropical archipelago.