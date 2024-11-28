Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate Thanksgiving privately this year?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who are currently enjoying their budding romance, are set to celebrate Thanksgiving Day in full swing.
As per Dailymail, the Kelce family devalued the rumours of a grand Thanksgiving celebration involving the Lover crooner as she was invited to join the family in Nashville.
The report revealed that Swift's private jet made a trip to Kansas City and quickly returned to Nashville.
However, the NFL star was not seen on his brother’s plane which landed in Nashville within the hour of her private jet Swift’s Dassault Falcon.
Previously, Jason, who is soon the welcome his fourth baby, teased family’s plan that they would travel to Kansas City for the holiday.
In his New Heights Podcast, Jason said, We’re all going to KC for Thanksgiving.”
Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason also revealed that the family would not host a big dinner as they have a plan to watch the Chiefs face off with Raiders at the Arrowhead Stadium on November 29.
She also shared that Swift was "busy" with an ongoing Eras Tour, and they didn’t want the Fortnight singer to disturb her schedule and attend the Thanksgiving celebrations.
Nevertheless, the last-minute changes occurred in their plan as Jason’s plane flew from his home in Philadelphia to Nashville on Wednesday evening.
Notably, Travis has planned to return to Missouri on Thursday night, to prepare for the game.
However, Swift took also a break from her Eras Tour the reports suggested that the Blank Space crooner might spent the holiday with Kelce and his family.