World

Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024: Voting begins

Judges have selected 25 images from a total of 59,228 submissions from the world

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Judges have selected 25 images from a total of 59,228 submissions from the world
Judges have selected 25 images from a total of 59,228 submissions from the world

The Natural History Museum (NHM) in London has finally announced the list of finalists for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024.

As per CNN, the organisers stated on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, that the panel of judges has selected 25 images from a total of 59,228 submissions from all over the world, and the winner will be selected by the public vote.

Douglas Gurr, director of London’s Natural History Museum, said that the juries have shortlisted “truly exceptional” images, adding, “The People’s Choice Award allows members of the public from across the globe to join the jury and vote for their winning image, inspiring everyone to connect with the natural world.”

NHM, while sharing the shortlisted images on social media platforms, said, “From a determined honey badger attempting to catch a spikey meal to a beluga whale exfoliating its skin, we've got 25 images for you to choose from!”


Voting Process For Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024

Voters can cast their vote online or via digital screens at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum.

As per officials, the voting that begins on Tuesday will be open until Wednesday, January 29, 2025, while the winner and four runners-up will be announced in February 2025.

Carson Daly melts hearts by cooking with son and wife: ‘Cute together’

Carson Daly melts hearts by cooking with son and wife: ‘Cute together’
Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98

Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98
ICC prosecutor moves to arrest Myanmar’s leader for alleged war crimes

ICC prosecutor moves to arrest Myanmar’s leader for alleged war crimes
Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame

Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame
ICC prosecutor moves to arrest Myanmar’s leader for alleged war crimes
ICC prosecutor moves to arrest Myanmar’s leader for alleged war crimes
William Hague announced Oxford University's new chancellor
William Hague announced Oxford University's new chancellor
FBI's most wanted fugitive arrested in Wales after 21 years on run
FBI's most wanted fugitive arrested in Wales after 21 years on run
Biggest November snowstorm lashes parts of Seoul
Biggest November snowstorm lashes parts of Seoul
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire: Thousands head home as peace returns to Lebanon
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire: Thousands head home as peace returns to Lebanon
World’s largest chicken-shaped building now offers rooms to tourists
World’s largest chicken-shaped building now offers rooms to tourists
Red Sea tourist boat sinking: Shivering survivor ‘appreciate’ rescue efforts
Red Sea tourist boat sinking: Shivering survivor ‘appreciate’ rescue efforts
Poland follows France lead in opposing EU-Mercosur free trade agreement
Poland follows France lead in opposing EU-Mercosur free trade agreement
Geoscientists discover hidden continent after 375 years
Geoscientists discover hidden continent after 375 years
Storm Conall to hit southern UK with heavy rain amid recovery from Bert
Storm Conall to hit southern UK with heavy rain amid recovery from Bert
George Stubbs’ iconic painting 'The Spanish Pointer' heads to auction after 50 years
George Stubbs’ iconic painting 'The Spanish Pointer' heads to auction after 50 years
World’s oldest man John Alfred Tinniswood dies at 112
World’s oldest man John Alfred Tinniswood dies at 112