Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024: Voting begins

The Natural History Museum (NHM) in London has finally announced the list of finalists for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024.
As per CNN, the organisers stated on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, that the panel of judges has selected 25 images from a total of 59,228 submissions from all over the world, and the winner will be selected by the public vote.
Douglas Gurr, director of London’s Natural History Museum, said that the juries have shortlisted “truly exceptional” images, adding, “The People’s Choice Award allows members of the public from across the globe to join the jury and vote for their winning image, inspiring everyone to connect with the natural world.”
NHM, while sharing the shortlisted images on social media platforms, said, “From a determined honey badger attempting to catch a spikey meal to a beluga whale exfoliating its skin, we've got 25 images for you to choose from!”
Voting Process For Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024
Voters can cast their vote online or via digital screens at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum.
As per officials, the voting that begins on Tuesday will be open until Wednesday, January 29, 2025, while the winner and four runners-up will be announced in February 2025.