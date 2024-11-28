Hareem Farooq reflects on playing controversial character in ‘Bismil’

Hareem Farooq has opened up about her controversial role in the ongoing hit drama serial Bismil.
While conversing with BBC Urdu, the Diyar-e-Dil star shared about how her character, Masooma, who marries Nauman Ijaz (Tauqeer Taseer), is being scrutinized and criticized on social media for influencing society in a negative way.
She said about her role, “I was very judgmental about playing the character but by the end if it and when I started it, realized that I had started sympathizing with Masooma.”
The Das Qadam star continued, “I had a very interesting realization about the character(Masooma) that she is the depiction of everyone’s desire."
Farooq shared, “Unfortunately, Masooma’s character-type personalities are rising in our society, as everyone wants a short cut in their life.”
Upon asking her thoughts on labelling women with “Gold Digger,” as it prevailing in society, Farooq said, “As a woman you get to face alot of labels and scrutiny.”
She mentioned, “Be it your body, be it life, be it career, be it decision or be it motherhood, women are judged on their every choice, so it’s okay.”
Farooq also shared that she got overwhelming appreciation alongside the criticism for her character in the drama serial Bismil.
To note, Bismil reflects on the story of a young girl who marries her former boss to grant her wish to become wealthy.
The cast of the drama includes Savera Nadeem, Hareem Farooq, and Nauman Ijaz.