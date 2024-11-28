Trending

Hareem Farooq reflects on playing controversial character in ‘Bismil’

The 'Diyar-e-Dil' star shared how her character, Masooma is being scrutinized and criticized for the bold choices

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Hareem Farooq reflects on playing controversial character in ‘Bismil’
Hareem Farooq reflects on playing controversial character in ‘Bismil’

Hareem Farooq has opened up about her controversial role in the ongoing hit drama serial Bismil.

While conversing with BBC Urdu, the Diyar-e-Dil star shared about how her character, Masooma, who marries Nauman Ijaz (Tauqeer Taseer), is being scrutinized and criticized on social media for influencing society in a negative way.

She said about her role, “I was very judgmental about playing the character but by the end if it and when I started it, realized that I had started sympathizing with Masooma.”

The Das Qadam star continued, “I had a very interesting realization about the character(Masooma) that she is the depiction of everyone’s desire."

Farooq shared, “Unfortunately, Masooma’s character-type personalities are rising in our society, as everyone wants a short cut in their life.”

Upon asking her thoughts on labelling women with “Gold Digger,” as it prevailing in society, Farooq said, “As a woman you get to face alot of labels and scrutiny.”

She mentioned, “Be it your body, be it life, be it career, be it decision or be it motherhood, women are judged on their every choice, so it’s okay.”

Farooq also shared that she got overwhelming appreciation alongside the criticism for her character in the drama serial Bismil.

To note, Bismil reflects on the story of a young girl who marries her former boss to grant her wish to become wealthy.

The cast of the drama includes Savera Nadeem, Hareem Farooq, and Nauman Ijaz.

Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution

Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution
FIA chief Ben Sulayem fires top F1 steward, weeks after race director axed

FIA chief Ben Sulayem fires top F1 steward, weeks after race director axed
Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13

Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13
Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident

Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident
Ananya Panday saves Karan Johar from ‘protecting’ star kids rumours
Ananya Panday saves Karan Johar from ‘protecting’ star kids rumours
Aishwarya Rai ignites Abhishek Bachchan separation rumours with big move
Aishwarya Rai ignites Abhishek Bachchan separation rumours with big move
Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor up for something exciting?
Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor up for something exciting?
Saboor Aly sets internet ablaze in yellow saree: 'Looking like a sunshine'
Saboor Aly sets internet ablaze in yellow saree: 'Looking like a sunshine'
Zara Noor Abbas obsesses over Adele's song 'Love In The Dark'
Zara Noor Abbas obsesses over Adele's song 'Love In The Dark'
Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in ethnic outfit: Photos
Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in ethnic outfit: Photos
Karan Johar reacts to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release after 20 years
Karan Johar reacts to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release after 20 years
Ananya Panday reflects on scornful incident from her school life
Ananya Panday reflects on scornful incident from her school life
Nick Jonas receives shoutout from wife Priyanka Chopra on new endeavour
Nick Jonas receives shoutout from wife Priyanka Chopra on new endeavour
Vivek Oberoi's sweet gesture after luxury purchase melts hearts
Vivek Oberoi's sweet gesture after luxury purchase melts hearts
Varun Dhawan makes major move amid trolling over LinkedIn bio
Varun Dhawan makes major move amid trolling over LinkedIn bio
Yumna Zaidi expresses her love for famous Coke Studio track 'Jhol'
Yumna Zaidi expresses her love for famous Coke Studio track 'Jhol'