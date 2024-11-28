Australian PM Albanese, Virat Kohli’s hilarious banter lights up social media

The Indian men’s cricket team met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday, November 28.
As per NDTV Sports, India’s returning captain introduced Mr.Albanese to the entire team.
A video circulating online captures a lighthearted moment between Mr. Albanese and Virat Kohli during a meeting with the Indian team in Perth.
The Australian PM remarked “Good time at Perth. Bloody hell, as if we were not suffering enough at point.”
In response Virat said, “Always got to add some spice to it.”
This conversation was made in the context of the first Test in Perth where India secured a remarkable 295-run victory over Australia.
This victory marks India’s fifth win and just two losses in its last nine Tests in Australia, dating back to the 2018-19 tour.
Images from the meeting were posted on PM Albanese's official social media account.
Early on Thursday, November 28, the Indian squad arrived in Canberra from Perth.
The Indian team is currently preparing for a two-day pink ball warm-up match starting Saturday, November 30 against the Prime Minister's XI of Australia.
This match serves as the perfect warm-up match for the Border Gavaskar Trophy day-night Test match against Australia.
The second Test is set to begin at the Adelaide Oval on December 6.