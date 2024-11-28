Entertainment

Taylor Swift tries cheeky tactics to avoid Travis Kelce breakup?

The Eras Tour starlet, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce have been dating since summer of 2023

  by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Taylor Swift has been making sweet gestures to prove her love to Travis Kelce again and again!

The Eras Tour hitmaker, 34, who has been dating the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end, 35, since summer 2023, never loses any chance to display her love for Kelce and often makes headlines for her small yet meaningful acts that show the popstar’s commitment towards her boyfriend.

Besides cheering for her beau in his NFL matches, the Cruel Summer songstress also shows her dedication for the footballer with sweet gestures.

However, these gestures could just be some desperate attempts from the Blank Space crooner in order to avoid repeating the same fate she had with her past relationships

Recently, Chiefs defensive backs coach, Dave Merritt Sr. turned to his X handle and revealed that Taylor Swift herself baked some “Pop-Tarts” for him.

“Taylor Swift baked homemade victory Pop-Tarts[for] me!” Merritt tweeted, after Chiefs scored huge victory against Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, the coach’s wife, Yolanda, was quick to note, “She’s done it all season for different people, Dave,” revealing that her husband isn’t the only one receiving Swift’s pop-tarts.

“I thought I was SPECIAL,” Dave joked, adding, “Sweet young woman regardless!”

The efforts provide a clear image of how much the popstar wishes to make her relationship work with Kelce.

