Thanksgiving TV binge: Top 5 shows to watch after the feast

Amid everyone’s busy schedules, Thanksgiving is a time for relaxation and a perfect excuse to binge watching some good TV shows.
But one question always stuck in your mind after satisfying your hunger, “What to watch?" Well you don’t have to worry now because here’s a list of top 5 best TV show to binge-watch after the feast.
So, grab your blanket, a plate of leftovers, and watch these TV show.
5. Gilmore Girls (Netflix):
Gilmore Girls is the perfect teen drama to watch over Thanksgiving, which can bring smiles to your faces.
The hit television series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and starring Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore) and Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore), debuted on October 5, 2000, on The WB and ran for 7 seasons.
Gilmore Girls is currently available on Netflix and is one of the most watched shows on the streaming giant.
4. The Bear (Hulu):
Hulu’s The Bear would also be a good pick for Thanksgiving but you must watch it after the meal, as it can have your stomach grumbling.
Jeremy Allen White starred show, which debuted in 2022, is critically-acclaimed series that shattered its own record for the most Emmy nominations and wins in a single year at the 76th Emmys.
3. Yellowstone (Paramount Network):
Kevin Costner led acclaimed series, Yellowstone can satisfy your appetite for great TV this Thanksgiving.
Yellowstone, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, premiered on June 20, 2018, on Paramount Network.
The series, which follows the lives of the Dutton family, owners of the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, will keep you hooked to the screens.
2. Modern Family (Peacock):
Modern Family is one of the evergreen comforting comedy sitcoms, starring Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Ariel Winter, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more.
The hilarious and heartwarming ABC TV show, follows the lives of three families living in suburban Los Angeles.
1. Friends (Netflix):
If you’re still confused about what to watch, then Friends is your ultimate answer.
The NBC sitcom, starring Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry, follows the lives of six friends living in Manhattan.
With its witty dialogue and iconic characters, this show is perfect for a light-hearted Thanksgiving binge.