Kylie Jenner receives shocking blow from Timothée Chalamet on Thanksgiving

  • November 29, 2024
Kylie Jenner reportedly suffered huge snub from beau Timothée Chalamet on Thanksgiving few days ahead of his career's big milestone.

The Dune actor will not be gracing the premiere of his upcoming film A Complete Unknown with his girlfriend Kylie, according to an insider.

The source revealed that Timothée's PR team is urging him to drop the idea of showing up at the screening of his highly anticipated film to avoid focus diversion.

An insider source has exclusively told InTouch, "Timmy’s team wants the focus to be on him and the transformation he underwent for the role, not Kylie."

The source added, “That’s not to say she won’t be able to attend the afterparties with him.”

A Complete Unknown is an upcoming biopic of the legendary American singer and song writer Bob Dylan.

The biopic is set to release in theatres on Christmas this year.

For those unversed, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamat have been dating each other since April, 2023. 

