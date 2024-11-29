Varun Dhawan extends sweet gesture to wife Natasha Dalal

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Varun Dhawan’s love language for wife Natasha Dalal is all hearts!

On Thursday evening, the Coolie No 1 actor arrived with his better half at the success bash of his latest release Citadel: Honey Bunny.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, the new parents in B-town posed hand-in-hand for photos, flashing a bright smile.


What sent hearts racing was Varun’s sweet kiss on wife’s head as she left after posing for the shutterbugs.

For the star-studded occasion, the Baby John actor looked dapper in a blue T-shirt paired with white pants and layered it with a black jacket.

Natasha, complemented him by twinning with him in a black body-con dress matched with a sling bag.

Apart from the duo, the success bash in Mumbai was attended by the likes of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj and DK, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Soham Majumdar among others.

It is pertinent to mention that Varun Dhawan married his longtime lover Natasha Dalal on Januray 24, 2021 in Alibaug.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lara earlier this year.

