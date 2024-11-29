MrBeast and Cristiano Ronaldo spark excitement with 'big' announcement

YouTube sensation, popularly known as MrBeast has once again surprised everyone as he has hinted at something big coming up, featuring none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.
Earlier this month, the duo stunned everyone with an unexpected collaboration.
MrBeast took to his Instagram account early Friday and posted new photos with Ronaldo, hinting at their highly anticipated “big video” coming this weekend.
In one picture, MrBeast and Ronaldo are seen recreating the iconic “SIIIIIIU” celebration pose with both wearing Al-Nassr jerseys. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “We are both dropping big videos together November 30th.”
Last week, CR7 shared a video on his YouTube channel with MrBeast which has quickly gained over 46 million views.
In that Youtube video, the Portuguese legend and MrBeast had some hilarious conversations that fans really enjoyed.
The video, started with the title “The Best and The Beast” crossed 1.7 million views in the first hour.
Ronaldo asked Mr. Best, “What did you feel when you saw that I started the channel?” To this, he replied, I thought you would cross only 20 to 30 million in a month, but when you hit 60 million, I was like, OH MY GOSH!”
CR7 then asked, “Do you think I am going to beat you?” MrBeast coughed, leaned towards the mic and confidently replied, "No!"
Ronaldo then humorously replied, "I don't really want to beat that record, honestly. This record is for you."
He launched his YouTube channel in June and quickly gained 69.8 million subscribers, while MrBeast currently has 333 million subscribers.