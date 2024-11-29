Taylor Swift sends fans into frenzy with mysterious hand gesture during Eras tour show

Taylor Swift sent her fans into frenzy with just a hand gesture!
The Lover crooner made a particular hand gesture during one of her concerts at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada.
While performing her hit Midnight Rain, Swift, who is currently on her Eras Tour, used her fingers to apparently send a message to her followers.
Usually, Swift strikes a different pose after belting out the lyrics, “And he never thinks of me, except when I'm on TV,” but this time she held her hand up and counted down with her fingers from five to four.
And not just that, the mystery deepened when Swift did the same gesture again in the next show but this time she counted down from four to three.
As one concert-goer posted the moment on TikTok, Swift’s hand gesture sparked widespread speculation among her fans.
One user wrote, “She's plotting something.”
While another noted, “She's literally killing me.”
“I am convinced that something is coming on 13th of December.” Added the third.
“OMG I AM 1000000000000% CONVINCED REP TV IS COMING,” the sixth commented, referencing a potential new album.
Taylor Swift’s mysterious hand gesture just days after fans began circulating rumors that a Reputation (Taylor's Version) album announcement is imminent.