Uncover secrets of 'mysterious' sea that never touches land

Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Did you know there’s a body of water on Earth that is completely landlocked and doesn’t touch any coastline?

The Sargasso Sea, found in the North Atlantic Ocean, is defined by its unique boundaries.

Rather than being surrounded by land, it is bordered by ocean currents.

The sea exists by four currents, the North Atlantic Current to the north, the Canary Current to the east, the North Atlantic Equatorial Current to the south, and the Antilles Current to the west.

But remember one thing this sea is not a nice place to visit because it is covered by a foul-smelling seaweed called Sargassum and is now home to a troubling manmade island known as the North Atlantic Garbage Patch.

Still, it holds important ecological, historical and cultural value. It also plays a vital role in the life cycle of many threatened and endangered species, such as the porbeagle shark and different types of turtles.

Despite its unpleasant features, renowned marine biologist Dr Sylvia Earle labelled it a “golden floating rainforest.”

Recent discovery revealed that the sea is now warmer, saltier and more acidic than it has been since records began in 1954 which could have serious and widespread effects on other ocean systems.

