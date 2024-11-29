Sci-Tech

OpenAI hit with lawsuit from big Canadian news outlets over copyright issues

Five major Canadian news media outlets took legal action against ChatGPT owner OpenAI

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
OpenAI hit with lawsuit from big Canadian news outlets over copyright issues
OpenAI hit with lawsuit from big Canadian news outlets over copyright issues

Canadian news media companies have initiated legal action against OpenAI, alleging that the AI companies use their content without permission.

As per Reuter, on Friday, five big Canadian news media outlets took legal action against ChatGPT owner OpenAI, claiming the regular violation of copyright and online terms of use.

The lawsuit was lodged by Torstar, The Canadian Press, The Globe and Mail, CBC/Radio-Canada and Postmedia Network Inc., which publishes the Financial Post.

“News media companies invest hundreds of millions of dollars into reporting Canadians’ critical stories,” Postmedia said in a statement posted on its website.

They added, “OpenAI is capitalizing and profiting from the use of this content, without getting permission or compensating content owners.”

However, they mentioned in a complaint that the new media companies openly accept the technological innovations but the participants must follow the law.

Notably, In April, Open AI went through with the same action in the United States.

At that time a group of eight newspapers accused Sam Altman’s Open AI that it used without funding or compensation to train their chatbots.

This was after the New York Times filed a similar lawsuit in December.

Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects

Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects
Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age

Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age
Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents

Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents
King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration

King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration
Uncover secrets of 'mysterious' sea that never touches land
Uncover secrets of 'mysterious' sea that never touches land
TikTok, Meta react to social media ban in Australia for kids under 16
TikTok, Meta react to social media ban in Australia for kids under 16
Australian man discovers 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite in most unexpected way
Australian man discovers 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite in most unexpected way
Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand
Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand
Australia to officially become first country to ban social media for under-16
Australia to officially become first country to ban social media for under-16
Google Chat rolls out easy meeting option for workspace users
Google Chat rolls out easy meeting option for workspace users
WhatsApp introduces message notes for forwarded content
WhatsApp introduces message notes for forwarded content
Vietnam requests US to relax high-tech export rules
Vietnam requests US to relax high-tech export rules
Sweet innovation: VR lollipop brings taste to virtual reality
Sweet innovation: VR lollipop brings taste to virtual reality
Australia closer to social media ban for minors as parliament passes bill
Australia closer to social media ban for minors as parliament passes bill
Google, Meta seek delay on Australia’s controversial social media ban for kids
Google, Meta seek delay on Australia’s controversial social media ban for kids
Uranus and Neptune hide 'mysterious' oceans beneath their cold surfaces
Uranus and Neptune hide 'mysterious' oceans beneath their cold surfaces