OpenAI hit with lawsuit from big Canadian news outlets over copyright issues

Canadian news media companies have initiated legal action against OpenAI, alleging that the AI companies use their content without permission.
As per Reuter, on Friday, five big Canadian news media outlets took legal action against ChatGPT owner OpenAI, claiming the regular violation of copyright and online terms of use.
The lawsuit was lodged by Torstar, The Canadian Press, The Globe and Mail, CBC/Radio-Canada and Postmedia Network Inc., which publishes the Financial Post.
“News media companies invest hundreds of millions of dollars into reporting Canadians’ critical stories,” Postmedia said in a statement posted on its website.
They added, “OpenAI is capitalizing and profiting from the use of this content, without getting permission or compensating content owners.”
However, they mentioned in a complaint that the new media companies openly accept the technological innovations but the participants must follow the law.
Notably, In April, Open AI went through with the same action in the United States.
At that time a group of eight newspapers accused Sam Altman’s Open AI that it used without funding or compensation to train their chatbots.
This was after the New York Times filed a similar lawsuit in December.