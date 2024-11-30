Entertainment

K-pop band NewJeans confirm departure after conflict with agency

NewJeans have announced their decision to part ways with their agency ADOR

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
K-pop band NewJeans confirm departure after conflict with agency
K-pop band NewJeans confirm departure after conflict with agency

The members of the popular K-pop group NewJeans have announced their decision to part ways with their agency ADOR, a subsidiary of powerhouse label HYBE, citing a dispute.

However, the agency ADOR disclosed that the agreement between it and the band members “remains in full effect.”

“Therefore, we respectfully request that the group continue its collaboration with ADOR on upcoming activities, as has been the practice to date,” the firm said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the five members of the group stepped forward to announce that are parting ways with the agency.

They held a late-night press conference, saying that they would like to work with Min Hee-jin, ADOR’s former chief, who left this month.

“Once we leave ADOR, we’ll aim to proceed freely with the activities that we really desire,” said Danielle, one of the band members.

“We really wish to be able to release new music for Bunnies, next year, as soon as possible, whenever,” she said, referring to their fans. “We really hope that we have the opportunity to meet you guys from all around the world.”

They also revealed that they might be unable to use the band’s name once they end the contract with ADOR.

Notably, NewJeans was already involved in internal conflict between executives of the parent HYBE and ADOR’s former chief executive who is also the band’s creative director.

K-pop band NewJeans confirm departure after conflict with agency

K-pop band NewJeans confirm departure after conflict with agency
WhatsApp's latest animated ‘Typing’ bubble update sparks controversy

WhatsApp's latest animated ‘Typing’ bubble update sparks controversy

Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday

Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday
Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases

Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases
Thanksgiving TV binge: Top 5 shows to watch after the feast
Thanksgiving TV binge: Top 5 shows to watch after the feast
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Thanksgiving photo with Malti leaves fans in awe: SEE
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Thanksgiving photo with Malti leaves fans in awe: SEE
Taylor Swift sends fans into frenzy with mysterious hand gesture during Eras tour show
Taylor Swift sends fans into frenzy with mysterious hand gesture during Eras tour show
Charli XCX's fiancé George Daniel perfroms viral apple dance at London show
Charli XCX's fiancé George Daniel perfroms viral apple dance at London show
Jonathan Bailey delivers street-style perfection in relaxed outfit
Jonathan Bailey delivers street-style perfection in relaxed outfit
Angelina Jolie faces criticism for ‘gloomy' cover shot
Angelina Jolie faces criticism for ‘gloomy' cover shot
Barry Keoghan reveals big scar for the first time in emotional Interview
Barry Keoghan reveals big scar for the first time in emotional Interview
Cher, Jimmy Fallon give Thanksgiving treat to fans with turkey-themed duet: Watch
Cher, Jimmy Fallon give Thanksgiving treat to fans with turkey-themed duet: Watch
Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist
Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist
Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors
Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors
Brawadis gets immersed in Thanksgiving vibes enjoying THIS fun activity
Brawadis gets immersed in Thanksgiving vibes enjoying THIS fun activity
Johnny Depp sparks dating rumours with mystery lady
Johnny Depp sparks dating rumours with mystery lady