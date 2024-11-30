K-pop band NewJeans confirm departure after conflict with agency

The members of the popular K-pop group NewJeans have announced their decision to part ways with their agency ADOR, a subsidiary of powerhouse label HYBE, citing a dispute.
However, the agency ADOR disclosed that the agreement between it and the band members “remains in full effect.”
“Therefore, we respectfully request that the group continue its collaboration with ADOR on upcoming activities, as has been the practice to date,” the firm said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the five members of the group stepped forward to announce that are parting ways with the agency.
They held a late-night press conference, saying that they would like to work with Min Hee-jin, ADOR’s former chief, who left this month.
“Once we leave ADOR, we’ll aim to proceed freely with the activities that we really desire,” said Danielle, one of the band members.
“We really wish to be able to release new music for Bunnies, next year, as soon as possible, whenever,” she said, referring to their fans. “We really hope that we have the opportunity to meet you guys from all around the world.”
They also revealed that they might be unable to use the band’s name once they end the contract with ADOR.
Notably, NewJeans was already involved in internal conflict between executives of the parent HYBE and ADOR’s former chief executive who is also the band’s creative director.