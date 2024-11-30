Sci-Tech

WhatsApp's latest animated ‘Typing’ bubble update sparks controversy

WhatsApp has replaced the well-known “typing…” notification with an animated speech bubble

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
WhatsApp has testing out a major update to its chat feature, removing the "Typing" sign that previously appeared at the top of chats to indicate that the other person was writing a message.

The messaging app has quietly introduced a new speech bubble animation that appears when someone is typing a message.

The change has sparked a heated debate among WhatsApp users, with some expressing their frustration on the platform X (formerly Twitter). The change has also led to comparisons with other rival messaging apps, such as iMessage.

One user wrote, “Now this animation is what appears when someone is typing a message, instead of “typing…” on the top.”

While another noted, “The new Whatsapp typing animation seems purposely designed to give me anxiety.”

Some users also expressed that the new typing animation makes WhatsApp too similar to its rivals.

“WhatsApp now has the three dots typing thing like iMessage and I Hateeeee it!” added the third.

Meanwhile, other described it as “annoying” and “unhelpful.”

Despite the backlash, WhatsApp is expected to roll out the update to all users soon.

