Entertainment

Ben Affleck sends SHOCKING message to JLo after Jennifer Garner Thanksgiving

The ‘Argo’ actor spent Thanksgiving with ex Jennifer Garner amid divorce with Jennifer Lopez

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Ben Affleck has slammed the doors on Jennifer Lopez after spending his first Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner.

The Argo actor, who spent his first Thanksgiving with Garner after parting ways with the Unstoppable actress, sent a strong message to Lopez after the holiday.

On Friday, November 29, an insider close to the Deep Water actor revealed that Affleck felt “blessed” spending the holiday with the Elektra actress and their kids, reported Page Six.

“He can just be himself” around Jennifer Garner, the source added.

This statement provided a clear picture of how peaceful Affleck feels after parting ways with Lopez, sending a clear message to JLo.

The source also told that after spending the day at the philanthropic event, the actor “enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner” with his ex-wife Garner and their three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

“Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her,” the insider continued, adding, “Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids.”

Meanwhile, another tipster noted that this holiday was not the first when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stayed apart and did not celebrate together.

