Taylor Swift sends heartfelt nod to Travis Kelce after revealing wedding plans

Taylor Swift is cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce after a heartwarming Thanksgiving celebration!
On Thursday, the lovebirds had a big Thanksgiving feast together alongside their families where they reportedly revealed their marriage plans, reported RadarOnline.
It was revealed that the couple is planning to tie the knot next June, which will mark their two-year dating anniversary.
On Friday afternoon, November 29, the Eras Tour hitmaker, 34, made her way to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her beau during his team’s home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Cruel Summer crooner was joined by her dad, Scott Swift, and Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.
During the game, Taylor Swift sent a sweet signal to her boyfriend, giving him a big nod as he played against the Raiders.
After the Chiefs tight-end made a wild play during the match, the Blank Space singer was seen mimicking Kelce’s first down celebrations in the stands, which was quick to capture by the broadcast cameras.
The 14-time Grammy winner was also seen leaning out of the VIP box’s window to gift fans some souvenirs.
Swift was also filmed taking snaps with the fans and waived over a young fan who was dressed in her boyfriend’s jersey number 87 shirt.
This heartfelt interaction by Taylor Swift came just a few moments after the Chiefs scored huge win against the Las Vegas Raiders.