Gracie Abrams receives BIG news after Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

  • November 30, 2024
Gracie Abrams has hit a huge milestone after touring with Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour!

The I Love You, I’m Sorry crooner, 25, joined the Cruel Summer songstress, 34, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, from November 14 to 23, on her thrilling Eras Tour concerts, and performed the opening acts for Swift’s shows.

Just a few days the exciting collaboration with the Blank Space singer, Gracie Abrams achieved a huge milestone.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, November 29, The Secret of Us Tour starlet shared a post that highlighted her significant achievement.

The post, which was from UK Official Charts, revealed that Abrams’ song That’s So True dominated the Charts for a whole month.

“Gracie makes it a month at Number 1. Congratulations to Gracie Abrams, she fends off competition from Gigi Perez, ROSÉ and Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar to remain at the top of the Official Singles Chart with That’s So True,” captioned the UK Official Charts.

Reacting to the news, the singer expressed, “Thankful for one whole month at number 1.”

Gracie Abrams Instagram Story
Gracie Abrams Instagram Story

For the uninformed, Gracie Abrams concluded the 2024 leg of her The Secret of Us Tour last month in Philadelphia, US.

The singer is scheduled to kick off the highly-anticipated 2025 tour leg in Madrid, Spain on February 8, 2024.

