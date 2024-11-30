Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey bask in autumn bliss with son Jack: See

The Rhode Founder shared the carousel of snaps featuring wholesome family moments

  by Web Desk
  November 30, 2024
Hailey Bieber embraced the autumn vibes, sharing a heartwarming selfie from a cosy fall walk with husband Justin Bieber and their baby Jack Blues.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Rhode Founder shared the carousel of snaps featuring the wholesome family moment that she spent with the Peaches crooner and her newborn son.

In the first photo, the couple can be seen holding their bundled-up son as they both are walking.

The shared picture featured, Hailey showcasing her smile while donning a Fila cap, a pair of shades and a cosy jacket.

She covered baby Jack, who was not looking into the camera, while Justin served looks in a black camo outfit and posing with a witty expression.

Hailey captioned the heartfelt moments, “November aka the best month of the year.”

In a shared carousel, she also dropped glimpses from her personal and professional highlights, including images of some new Rhode products, a handful of selfies and snaps of her cinnamon rolls.

To note, the recent post comes over the heels of Hailey and Justin enjoying their first Thanksgiving with their baby boy, Jack.

Previously, the proud parents also offered glimpses of her first Halloween with him.

Hailey and Justin welcomed their son back in August when as the Baby singer shared  the delightful news on her Instagram account.

