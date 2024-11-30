Sci-Tech

Italian regulators caution GEDI about potential data risks with OpenAI

GEDI, an Italian publisher, teamed up with OpenAI to make Italian content reach more users in September 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Italian regulators caution GEDI about potential data risks with OpenAI
Italian regulators caution GEDI about potential data risks with OpenAI

OpenAI has came across regulatory hurdles in Italy as Italian data protection watchdog has issued warning to GEDI publisher about potential data risks with the AI research tool.

Earlier in September, GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A., formerly known as Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso S.p.A., which is an Italian media organization, announced a strategic alliance with Elon Musk founded artificial intelligence research organization.

The core purpose of the partnership was to bring Italian-language content from GEDI’s news portfolio to help train and improve OpenAI’s products, a step to train ChatGPT models on Italian content.

However, two months after this collaboration, Italian watchdogs sounded alarm on significant risk of data leak as under the deal, ChatGPT users will be able to access all sort of GEDI’s publications, including content, links, and attributed quotes, reported Reuters.

"The digital archives of newspapers contain the stories of millions of people, with information, details and even extremely sensitive personal data that cannot be licensed without due care for use by third parties to train artificial intelligence," the regulator said in a statement.

The statement further read, "If GEDI, on the basis of the agreement signed with OpenAI, were to disclose to the latter the personal data contained in its archive, it could violate EU regulation, with all the consequences, including those of a sanctioning nature."

Responding to the regulatory concerns, GEDI stated, "The project has not been launched yet therefore no editorial content has been made available to OpenAI at the moment and will not be until the reviews under way are completed.”

They also added that "a constructive dialogue can be quickly opened to protect the interests and rights of all the parties involved.”

For the unversed, GEDI publishes daily newspapers la Repubblica and La Stampa in Italy.

Vicky Kaushal makes cute confession about wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal makes cute confession about wife Katrina Kaif
'SNL' host Jacob Elordi debuts striking new look at Marrakech Film Festival

'SNL' host Jacob Elordi debuts striking new look at Marrakech Film Festival
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive bad news from palace before Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive bad news from palace before Christmas
ChatGPT faces stiff competition after Grok receives a new update

ChatGPT faces stiff competition after Grok receives a new update
ChatGPT faces stiff competition after Grok receives a new update
ChatGPT faces stiff competition after Grok receives a new update
WhatsApp's latest animated ‘Typing’ bubble update sparks controversy
WhatsApp's latest animated ‘Typing’ bubble update sparks controversy
OpenAI hit with lawsuit from big Canadian news outlets over copyright issues
OpenAI hit with lawsuit from big Canadian news outlets over copyright issues
Uncover secrets of 'mysterious' sea that never touches land
Uncover secrets of 'mysterious' sea that never touches land
TikTok, Meta react to social media ban in Australia for kids under 16
TikTok, Meta react to social media ban in Australia for kids under 16
Australian man discovers 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite in most unexpected way
Australian man discovers 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite in most unexpected way
Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand
Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand
Australia to officially become first country to ban social media for under-16
Australia to officially become first country to ban social media for under-16
Google Chat rolls out easy meeting option for workspace users
Google Chat rolls out easy meeting option for workspace users
WhatsApp introduces message notes for forwarded content
WhatsApp introduces message notes for forwarded content
Vietnam requests US to relax high-tech export rules
Vietnam requests US to relax high-tech export rules
Sweet innovation: VR lollipop brings taste to virtual reality
Sweet innovation: VR lollipop brings taste to virtual reality