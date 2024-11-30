'SNL' host Jacob Elordi debuts striking new look at Marrakech Film Festival

Jacob Elordi is showing off his latest striking style!
The Euphoria star, 27, who recently hosted the season 50 of American sketch comedy late night TV show, Saturday Night Live, made a striking appearance at the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco on Friday, November 29, with a completely new look.
Sporting a classic black tuxedo jacket and trousers that he paired with a white shirt and a colorful frog broach, the Saltburn actor looked dapper in his grown brown hair which was mid-parted.
The actor, who is best known for his clean-shaven look, also debuted his grown brown beard, that was longer than he ever had in the past.
Going gaga over Jacob Elordi’s new look, fans quickly dropped their excited views.
“Holy hell we love beards,” a fan gushed, while another expressed, ““He looks 10x times better omg!”
A third praised, “He looks better and more handsome with the beard.”
Meanwhile, a fourth wrote, “I think the beard was needed.”
At the Marrakech Film Festival, Elordi was photographed with Andrew Garfield, Luca Guadagnino, and his fellow jury members.
For the uninformed, Jacob Elordi’s upcoming movie and TV show include Frankenstein and The Narrow Road to the Deep North.