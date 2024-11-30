Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive good news about Andrew’s Royal Lodge future

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have seemingly taken a sigh of relief over hearing delightful news about their family's future in the Royal Lodge.
In conversation with GB, a property buying agent Robin Edwards claimed that the Duke of York could save the massive royal residence for himself and his two daughters on one condition.
He shared, "As long as Prince Andrew can continue to pay the not insignificant upkeep costs of maintaining Royal Lodge as per the terms of his 2003 lease, King Charles and the freeholder the Crown Estate won’t be able to turf him or his descendants out."
For the unversed, the monarch asked his brother to move out of the big royal property as it was difficult to financially support the Duke.
The King has reportedly cut down Andrew's financial expenses. However, an insider revealed that the 'Disgraced' Duke has legitimate money to fulfil his needs.
The expert said, "The 75-year lease agreement, in lieu of rent, requires Andrew to undertake refurbishments of Royal Lodge at his own expense."
He continued, "In September 2002 that was conservatively estimated at £7.5million excluding VAT. The costs are likely to have grown significantly since then with time and inflation."
Robin sai that the Royal Lodge is "Grade II listed and reportedly requires a huge amount of work."