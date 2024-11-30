Royal

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive good news about Andrew’s Royal Lodge future

Prince Andrew and the York family seemingly delighted over a good update

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive good news about Andrew’s Royal Lodge future
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive good news about Andrew’s Royal Lodge future

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have seemingly taken a sigh of relief over hearing delightful news about their family's future in the Royal Lodge.

In conversation with GB, a property buying agent Robin Edwards claimed that the Duke of York could save the massive royal residence for himself and his two daughters on one condition. 

He shared, "As long as Prince Andrew can continue to pay the not insignificant upkeep costs of maintaining Royal Lodge as per the terms of his 2003 lease, King Charles and the freeholder the Crown Estate won’t be able to turf him or his descendants out."

For the unversed, the monarch asked his brother to move out of the big royal property as it was difficult to financially support the Duke. 

The King has reportedly cut down Andrew's financial expenses. However, an insider revealed that the 'Disgraced' Duke has legitimate money to fulfil his needs. 

The expert said, "The 75-year lease agreement, in lieu of rent, requires Andrew to undertake refurbishments of Royal Lodge at his own expense."

He continued, "In September 2002 that was conservatively estimated at £7.5million excluding VAT. The costs are likely to have grown significantly since then with time and inflation."

Robin sai that the Royal Lodge is "Grade II listed and reportedly requires a huge amount of work."

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive good news about Andrew’s Royal Lodge future

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive good news about Andrew’s Royal Lodge future
Lewis Hamilton makes brutal confession after new setback at Qatar Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton makes brutal confession after new setback at Qatar Grand Prix
Iqra Aziz celebrates husband Yasir Hussain's birthday in style

Iqra Aziz celebrates husband Yasir Hussain's birthday in style

Leslie Hernandez flaunts her cooking skills on Thanksgiving

Leslie Hernandez flaunts her cooking skills on Thanksgiving
King Frederik to enjoy Christmas with family as key royals skip festivities
King Frederik to enjoy Christmas with family as key royals skip festivities
Prince William suffers major heartache ahead of Kate's special event
Prince William suffers major heartache ahead of Kate's special event
Meghan Markle becomes ‘laughing stock' as brand failure looms
Meghan Markle becomes ‘laughing stock' as brand failure looms
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive bad news from palace before Christmas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive bad news from palace before Christmas
Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases
Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases
Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects
Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects
King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration
King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration
Liz Hatton's parents send emotional 'Thank You' to Princess Kate, Prince William
Liz Hatton's parents send emotional 'Thank You' to Princess Kate, Prince William
Prince Harry receives huge shock as Queen Camilla wins big in Royal Family
Prince Harry receives huge shock as Queen Camilla wins big in Royal Family
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step up for dad Andrew after Sarah’s shocking snub
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step up for dad Andrew after Sarah’s shocking snub
Kate Middleton pens heartfelt statement ahead of next big appearance
Kate Middleton pens heartfelt statement ahead of next big appearance
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew