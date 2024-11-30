Entertainment

Jenna Johnson reflects on her big win in ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Jenna Johnson penned a long gratitude note after garnering a Mirrorball of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Jenna Johnson is looking back on her triumphant journey on Dancing With The Stars, reflecting on the hard work, passion, and unforgettable moments with Joey Graziadei.

Taking to her Instagram account, the dancer dropped the electrifying snipet of the finale along with a long gratitude note.

She kicked off her note, “I’ve had a couple days to get my bearings (and some much needed sleep lol) and my heart feels like it’s overflowing with love and gratitude. I know it’s been finale overload but I just wanted to take a second to share my appreciation.”


Jenna mentioned her dance partner, saying, “Going on this wild journey with you brought me an insane amount of happiness.”

She added, “Meeting you that first day was like meeting somebody I had known since childhood. Watching you attack each week with a smile on your face and giving nothing less than 110% every rehearsal, blocking, performance made me the most fulfilled partner. You are an absolute STAR and I couldn’t be more proud to have shared this moment in time with you. WE DID IT #teamtWINning for life.”

In the post Jenna also showered love on her better half Valentin Chmerkovskiy for his support, she also expressed gratitude to her fans.

She concluded her post, “So much love for each and everyone of you!”

Jenna Johnson husband

Jenna Johnson has been married to Val Chmerkovskiy since 2019 after they first met in 2014 when they both appeared on the ABC reality series.

The Dancing With The Stars pros took their romance to next step as they both tied the knot in April 2019 during a romantic ceremony in Rancho Palo Verdes, California.

Jenna Johnson kids

Jenna Johnson shares a son named Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy, with her husband Val Chmerkovskiy..

The couple welcomed their kid on January 10, 2023.

