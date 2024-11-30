Zelensky ties peace to NATO membership for Ukraine’s unoccupied regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed that the ongoing war with Russia could reach its conclusion if NATO were to extend membership to the unoccupied territories of Ukraine.
While conversing with Sky News, the Ukrainian president was questioned about his plans to join the Nato membership but limited to Ukraine’s territory as it currently holds.
Zelensky shared that he would but only if Nato memberships were offered to the whole internationally recognised border, the occupied part of Ukraine as well.
He said he could try to negotiate on getting back the territory which is currently under Russian control "in a diplomatic way.”
“Ukraine has never considered such a proposal, because no-one has officially offered it to us,” Zelensky said.
As per the outlet, the Ukranian president, "You can't give [an] invitation to just one part of a country," adding, "Why? Because thus, you would recognise that Ukraine is only that territory of Ukraine, and the other one is Russia."
However, the proposal remains hypothetical with Zelensky noting that no such offer has been extended.
Notably, many are suggesting ceasefires, he said, but without proper structure to avoid Russian attack ceasefires became very perilous.