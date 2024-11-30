Woman loses £20,000 to AI investment scam featuring fake Keir Starmer

Artificial intelligence continues to harm people!
A woman from Salisbury, Wiltshire, has fallen victim to a fake investment opportunity that used AI to mimic the voice of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
“It was Keir Starmer talking about the benefit of this wonderful investment opportunity," the woman, named Anne Jensen, told BBC Morning Live.
She went on to share, “That if you put in £200 you could start to make money on crypto trading. I clicked on it.”
Jensen eventually took out a £20,000 loan to invest and the fraudsters assured that her investment had grown to more than £2,500.
They convinced her to take out a loan to prove she had enough funds to make more cryptocurrency.
However, once the loan's cooling-off period had passed, Jensen was unable to contact the scammers, realizing she had been scammed.
“[The shock] was a physical sensation. It felt as though my whole body had gone to liquid or air,” Jensen recalled.
The bank then informed her that she is liable for the loan and she owes them £23,000 whi she agreed to pay them back but in instalments of over 27 years.
“I never actually admitted to feeling stupid, because I don’t believe I am. But I do believe I was a victim of a crime, and I hadn’t actually processed that until afterwards. It’s tainted me for life,” she added.
This incident highlights the growing concern over scams through AI, which can be highly convincing and difficult to detect.